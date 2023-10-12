Clip Money Inc. To Participate In The Thinkequity Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (OTCQB: CLPMF) (TSXV: CLIP), a leading financial technology company providing the leading multi-bank cash deposit network for business, is pleased to announce its participation in the the ThinkEquity Investor Conference 2023. Clip's President, Brian Bailey, is scheduled to present on October 19th, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast will be available at the following address and a replay of the session will be available on the Clip Money website for 90 days following the session.

Clip Money operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through its ClipDrop Boxes and ATMs that provides businesses with the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch. Deposits can be made at top retailers and shopping malls rather than having to go to a local bank branch or using a cash pickup service. Clips conveniently located ClipDrops or Clip enabled ATMs serve as cash deposit locations, facilitating next business day credit into a business account. Clip combines functional hardware, an intuitive user app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that efficiently processes business banking transactions. Clip Money offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits across major markets in Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit

