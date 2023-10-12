HVDC Converter Stations Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HVDC Converter Stations Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The HVDC converter stations market is expected to reach $16.8 billion by 2027 with an 8.1% CAGR, as per TBRC's "HVDC Converter Stations Global Market Report 2023."

HVDC converter stations market grows due to renewable energy expansion. Europe leads the HVDC converter stations market share . Key players: Hitachi Energy, Siemens Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals, GE Grid Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, NR Electric, China Electric Power Research Institute.

HVDC Converter Stations Market Segments

.By Type: Monopolar, Bi-Polar, Back-To-Back, Multi-Terminal

.By Component: Valve, Converter Transformer, Circuit Breakers, Harmonic Filters, Surge Arresters, Reactors, Other Components

.By Technology: Line Commutated Converters, Voltage Source Converters

.By Capacity: < 500 MW, = 500 MW - 1,000 MW, > 1,000 MW - 3,000 MW, > 3,000 MW

.By Application: Power Industry, Oil And Gas, Powering Island And Remote Loads, Interconnecting Networks

.By Geography: The global HVDC converter stations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

High-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations are facilities that convert electrical power in high-voltage transmission networks between AC (alternating current) and DC (direct current) formats. It is used for long-distance power transmission, integrating multiple power systems, and promoting renewable energy integration with decreased transmission losses and more excellent grid stability.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. HVDC Converter Stations Market Trends And Strategies

4. HVDC Converter Stations Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. HVDC Converter Stations Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

