Lucretia Hughes , VFAF Veterans For Trump Ambassador , To Host Saving Sinners Tour Launch Premiere Event.

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentLOGANVILLE , GEORGIA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVFAF Ambassador Lucretia Hughes will host The Saving Sinners Tour - Faith Over Fear Revival kick off event October 28th 2023 in Loganville GeorgiaThe Kentucky's Republican Women's Federal Forum and Veterans for Trump have partnered in support of the Saving Sinners Tour: FAITH OVER FEAR.Kentucky's Republican Women's Federal Forum and Veterans for Trump are delighted to announce their collaborative support for the upcoming event: Saving Sinners Tour: FAITH OVER FEAR. This exceptional event is set to be a gathering of immense significance, featuring a diverse lineup of accomplished speakers and performers. Notable figures such as Lucretia Hughes, YG, Nightstorm, Forgiato Blow, Bryson Gray, Ace Battle, Topher Trump, Latinos for Trump, Diana Starr, Kevin Alan, and many more will grace the stage, promising an event that is both inspirational and entertaining for all attendees. The collaboration between Kentucky's Republican Women's Federal Forum and Veterans for Trump underscores their shared commitment to community engagement and unity.- **Date: ** October 28th- **Location: ** 4780 Center Hill Church Rd, Loganville, GA, 30052- **Doors Open: ** 12 PM- **Event Start: ** 2 PMFor more information, please contact:Lucretia Hughes at 404-422-2558 or Diana Starr at 502-432-7425Visit on Facebook atThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

