Vertiv To Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions At GITEX Global 2023

From latest product presentations and workshops to augmented and virtual reality, Vertiv brings innovative technologies and immersive customer experience to the forefront.

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, is gearing up to participate in GITEX Global 2023, the Middle East's most prominent ICT event. Year after year, the company's presence at GITEX reinforces its commitment to driving innovation in the data center and critical infrastructure space across the region.

GITEX Global, scheduled from the 16th to the 20th of October in Dubai, attracts industry leaders from across the globe. Vertiv will be showcasing its best-in-class solutions, including the VertivTM Liebert® GXT5 uninterruptible power supply (UPS), a high-performance system designed to safeguard critical IT equipment and infrastructure from power disruptions; the VertivTM VR Rack, a versatile and robust rack enclosure designed to support and protect IT equipment in data centers and network installations; and the VertivTM SmartCabinetTM 2, a comprehensive infrastructure solution for edge computing and remote IT environments.

Aligning with this year's GITEX theme 'The Year to Imagine AI in Everything', Vertiv's EMEA leadership team will be in attendance to engage in discussions about how artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the data center industry and how Vertiv solutions can support high-density deployments.

The company will be actively participating in various activities, including a series of engaging presentations and workshops. Vertiv experts will be conducting several presentations at Ingram Micro's stand A1 in Hall 2, sharing highlights about latest infrastructure solutions such as the VertivTM EnvironetTM Alert monitoring software, prefabricated and integrated modular solutions (PFM or IMS), and its latest cutting-edge power and thermal management systems.

Vertiv will also be hosting a workshop at Mindware's stand D1 in Hall 2, to focus on its comprehensive channel portfolio, offering valuable insights into the latest range of products and solutions.

“We are delighted to be showcasing our offerings at GITEX Global 2023. We have been part of this event since its beginning, and we have seen GITEX evolve over the years.” commented Tassos Peppas, Regional Director for Vertiv in the Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia region (METCA).“Our primary focus this year is to exhibit our latest offerings while highlighting Vertiv's commitment in providing infrastructure solutions that support the technological boom the region is experiencing. The event has played a tremendous role in helping us amplify brand awareness and in reaffirming our leadership in critical IT infrastructure. We look forward to connecting with like-minded business leaders and industry experts at the event.”

Event attendees will have the chance to engage with the VertivTM XR App, a powerful tool to explore products in 3D through augmented reality, and the VertivTM Virtual Showroom, offering an immersive encounter which underscores Vertiv's dedication to innovation and customer experience.

About Vertiv:

Forward-Looking Statements:

