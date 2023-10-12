IZEA Announces Verified Google Gmail Integration in IZEA Flex

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando, Florida, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands and agencies, is proud to announce an innovative integration with Google's Gmail, enhancing the functionality of IZEA Flex, its next-generation influencer marketing platform. The new integration is designed to improve, maintain and streamline relationships between marketers and creators, making it easier for brands and agencies to scale and manage influencer programs.



The Gmail integration in IZEA Flex allows marketers to opt-in to a system that automatically associates emails sent to creators with their corresponding contact records in Flex. This feature makes emails visible and searchable within the creator's contact record, which can be connected to other data objects in the Flex platform for added context. For instance, marketers can associate emails with a campaign, creator payment, or content to obtain information that is relevant to their work.

"This is a game-changer for marketers aiming to build and maintain relationships with creators, whether they are within the IZEA network or beyond," said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "This integration allows the seamless association of communications with all elements within the Flex platform, bringing more effective and streamlined management, tracking, and analysis of influencer relationships and campaigns."

“Our commitment to providing exceptional value is at the heart of IZEA's software philosophy,” continued Murphy.“As a testament to this commitment, we continue to add new features to IZEA Flex at a blistering pace - without raising prices on our users. Flex is hands down the best value in influencer marketing, and we will aggressively continue adding new features for our customers.”

Gmail integration is included in IZEA Flex's Starter and Power plans at no additional cost. Marketers can license IZEA Flex starting at as little as $130 per month. To sign up for a free 10-day trial, go to izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

