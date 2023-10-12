Breezeline Provides Cyberbullying Prevention Resources For Teachers And Schools

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of National Bullying Prevention Month, Breezeline , the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has distributed cyberbullying prevention resources to more than 2,300 educators across 11 states: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Florida.

In partnership with PACER 's National Bullying Prevention Center, Breezeline has created a conversation starter guide to help teachers and parents initiate conversations about cyberbullying with children and teenagers. The resource includes information on how to begin open and honest discussions about cyberbullying, when to have these conversations, and what topics this dialogue should cover.

“Online connectivity helps children connect to the world around them,” said Katie McCoid, public relations manager for Breezeline.“Breezeline is committed to working to make the online experience as safe as possible for young users.”

According to UNICEF , cyberbullying can impact children mentally, emotionally, and physically. Mentally, victims of cyberbullying often feel upset and embarrassed. Emotionally, victims may feel ashamed and lose interest in the things they love. Physically, victims typically have trouble sleeping and experience stomach aches. Because fear usually prevents victims from speaking up. Breezeline hopes this conversation starter guide will make it easier for adults to initiate these important conversations at a crucial time for students.

This is the second year Breezeline has partnered with PACER to create and distribute cyberbullying prevention resources. In 2022, Breezeline distributed cyberbullying prevention guides for parents , high school and middle school students , and elementary school students .

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline , a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.'s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

ABOUT PACER

Founded in 2006, PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center actively leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, so that all youth are safe and supported in their schools, communities and online. PACER provides innovative resources for students, parents, educators, and others, and recognizes bullying as a serious community issue that impacts education, physical and emotional health, and the safety and well-being of students.



