Flash News: OKX Lists Big Time (BIGTIME) For Perpetual And Enables Margin Trading And Simple Earn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 12, 2023



OKX OKX Lists Big Time for Perpetual and Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn

OKX is pleased to announce that BIGTIME margin trading and Simple Earn are now enabled and that USDT-margined perpetual swaps for BIGTIME is now listed on OKX. These updates cover both the web and app interfaces as well as API.

Spot margin trading has been activated for the BIGTIME/USDT pair. For details of the tiered margin level, please refer to Margin Borrowing Position Tiers .

For the limits of Simple Earn, please refer to the Business Rules for Simple Earn .

The price limit rules of BIGTIME USDT-margined perpetual swap trading are the same as those of other currencies. Please refer to our perpetual swap trading guides for further details .

Big Time is a multi-player, free-to-play RPG platform. The creators of Big Time, including the former CEO of Decentraland and several former AAA game developers, refer to the game as a "player-owned economy." In this economy, players can craft, trade or loot digital wearables and collectibles in the form of NFTs. These in-game actions are all driven by BIGTIME tokens.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

