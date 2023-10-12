Getdandy Launches AI-Powered Review Automation Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, California -

GetDandy, the innovative AI-powered reputation automation and review removal platform, has launched its services for businesses worldwide. This platform, available at , allows businesses to automate their reputation management while removing negative reviews from popular online review platforms.

The platform is designed to be user-friendly and requires no technical expertise. Once businesses sign up, they can monitor their online reputation in real-time using GetDandy's powerful AI algorithms that analyze customer feedback across multiple review sites and social media platforms.

GetDandy offers businesses the chance to improve their online reputation by identifying negative feedback and addressing it appropriately. It also enables businesses to generate positive reviews from satisfied customers, thereby enhancing their overall online presence.

"We are thrilled to launch GetDandy and help businesses take charge of their online reputation," said Veronica Marin, PR Manager of GetDandy. "Our platform offers a solution for reputation management that is both effective and efficient."

One of the major features of GetDandy is its review removal service, which removes negative reviews from popular review sites such as Google, TripAdvisor, Opentable and Facebook. GetDandy's review removal service is supported by a team of experienced professionals and cutting edge AI who ensure that businesses maintain a positive online reputation.

GetDandy has already been recognized by industry experts for its innovative approach to reputation management. A recent article on Yahoo! News highlighted GetDandy's ability to remove negative reviews and generate positive feedback.

"We are excited to see that our efforts are already being recognized," said Marin. "We believe that GetDandy has the potential to revolutionize the field of reputation management."

To learn more about GetDandy, visit . For more information on GetDandy's review removal service, read the Yahoo! News article here: .

