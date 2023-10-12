EY Selects Solution Dynamics For“Know Your Customer” Global Compliance Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Solution Dynamics Ltd (NZX:SDL:NZX)

Solution Dynamics Limited (SDL) announces that EY, formerly Ernst and Young, has implemented Solution Dynamics' Global Customer Communications platform and distributed print services for"Know Your Customer" (KYC), compliance notice communications. EY is a leading business process outsourcer (BPO) providing KYC and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) services for leading global financial services firms. The Solution Dynamics solution for EY is being rolled out across Asia, North America, and Europe.In today's highly digital world, customers of leading global financial services firms are concerned that attempts to contact them digitally to comply with regulatory requirements may not be legitimate. Printed communications mailed in the destination country are viewed by customers as more secure and result in increased response rates."Our partnership with EY aligns perfectly with our mission to better engage with global customers while substantially reducing the cost of their international mail", says Patrick Brand, CEO of Solution Dynamics, North America and Europe."We're especially thrilled to support the growing communication demands of AML & KYC departments of global financial institutions"In addition to higher response rates, the Solution Dynamics distributed print approach enables secure in-country printing in up to 50 countries, which can significantly lower postage costs versus centralized print and transporting mail cross border and accelerate delivery times by weeks.

