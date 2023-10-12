E-Commerce Website Developer And Digital Marketing Company, Rank Really High, Raises Growth Capital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Established in 2021, Rank Really High is a pioneering e-commerce retail-first-focused website development and digital marketing company for cannabis dispensaries and brands.

Dan Mondello, co-founder and CEO at Rank Really High, leverages his automotive digital marketing expertise, and investment support, to drive cannabis dispensaries and brands toward a future of digital marketing and e-commerce excellence.

- Dan Mondello, Rank Really High co-founder and CEOPEMBROKE, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rank Really High (the Company), a pioneering e-commerce retail-first-focused website development and digital marketing company for cannabis dispensaries and brands, has raised growth capital to propel Rank Really High to new heights in the burgeoning cannabis industry. The company intends to use the investment primarily for sales, marketing and expanded product development.The innovative agency, co-founded by automotive marketing experts Dan Mondello, CEO, Brendan Duane, CTO, and Kyle Masters, CIO, offers industry-leading marketing solutions including native e-commerce websites, native e-commerce menus, retail advertising platforms, dispensary kiosk support, SEM / PPC campaigns, SEO strategy, and Google My Business (GMB) optimization.David Metter led the investment funding efforts for Rank Really High and participated in the investment round. Metter, the company's hands-on Head of Investor Funding, emphasizes that these investors bring more than just capital, their strategic insights are instrumental in propelling the company's growth.Metter's investors from the automotive tech and cannabis industry include Rick Gibbs, renowned for his pivotal role as co-founder in Dealer's transformation of the automotive landscape that ended in a successful transaction to DealerTrack in 2014. Devin Daly and Michael Quigley, co-founders of Impel, an industry-leading merchandising and conversational AI company, also participated.“The cannabis industry reminds me of the auto industry in the mid-2000's,” said Gibbs.“Much like Dealer revolutionized the digital marketing space for auto dealers and manufacturers, I believe that Rank Really High has the ability to do the same for dispensaries and their technology partners.”Other strategic investors include TradePending founder, Brice Englert, Kathryn Blackwell, and automotive digital marketing pioneer Kevin Frye. Blackwell is celebrated for her expertise in international franchise development and in building multi-unit retail operational systems including those for cannabis dispensaries. Her vast network and industry knowledge position her as an invaluable asset that will play a pivotal role in the company's growth."As a marketer and a former retail operator, it is exciting to see Rank Really High putting proven e-commerce tactics that big box retailers use, in the hands of dispensary operators, and at such an affordable price. The websites are easy to update with new products or promotions which saves marketers and dispensary managers valuable time to focus on their customers,” said Blackwell.“The cannabis industry is fiercely competitive and every customer counts. We bring best conversion practices modeled after the most successful online retail giants. Our dedication to innovation and excellence, combined with the support of these esteemed investors, will drive success and shape the future of cannabis e-commerce and digital marketing,” said Mondello.For information, visit rankreallyhigh .About Rank Really HighEstablished in 2021, Rank Really High is a pioneering e-commerce retail-first-focused website development and digital marketing company serving cannabis dispensaries and brands. The company specializes in providing customized solutions, including Native e-commerce Websites, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), SEO Strategy, Google My Business Optimization (GMB), Analytics and Reporting, and more. Rank Really High is committed to driving organic search traffic and reaching cannabis dispensary buyers through conversion-focused websites, Pay-Per-Click (PPC), and SEM compliant campaigns. Learn more at .Safe Harbor Statement:This safe harbor statement pertains to investments in a cannabis website development company and cautions investors that certain factors may affect the company's performance and future results. Forward-looking statements made by the company may involve risks and uncertainties, including changes in regulations and legal developments in the cannabis industry, market competition, technological advancements, and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Investors are urged to carefully consider these factors and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions related to the cannabis website company. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in circumstances or expectations, except as required by law. Investing in the cannabis industry involves inherent risks, and potential investors should seek independent financial advice before proceeding.

