General Hospital - Operation Cast Lead - Israel And Hamas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Within the context of the events unfolding in the Middle East, it is time to tell the truth about what really drives choices on the international stage.

- Banafsheh ZiaCANADA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This is to inform the community of the press, whose main purpose must be the pursuit of the truth, of the publication of the book titled“Operation Cast Lead – My Encounter with General Hospital”. The book will be released on October 14, 2023, on Substack at the following website:At this time, the book will be freely available to the public and can be downloaded directly from the website. The book is not available in print.In 2008-2009, a story was written on the American soap opera, General Hospital, in which Maurice Benard, Megan Ward, and Sarah Joy Brown were co-stars in a romance story that was developed for the characters of Sonny Corinthos (played by Maurice Benard) and Kate Howard (played by Megan Ward). However, this was not just a fictional love story devoid of any connection with the outside world of reality. It was directly related to political events and a war that broke out in the Middle East between Hamas and Israel. A war code-named:“Operation Cast Lead”.As a fan who was aware of the ups and downs of the story late 2008, and as someone who had an impression of the dynamics among the actors and actresses involved, I witnessed a situation that I believe needs to be investigated. A situation that I was directly involved with.The story spanned 2007 to 2009 and its first connections to the world of politics began to manifest in November of 2007 with a key episode that aired on November 5, 2007 (nearly coinciding with the anniversary of the hostage crisis) and then the Annapolis Conference that took place on November 27, 2007.However, the link will become more clear when investigating events that took place in June of 2008 when Hamas and Israel agreed to a truce all the way to early 2009. The book discusses in detail the connection between the "story" and the political events in the Middle East.After all those years, this is the first public attempt at paving the way for a thorough investigation.They once told Mandela:“If you dare to tell the truth, tell the truth”. This is the moment of truth for humanity to address a human problem through a soap story that was not just confined to the boundaries of a fictional tale.Links:###

