Peopaygo Achieves No. 1809 Ranking On The 2023 Inc. 5000 List With A 309% Three-Year Growth Rate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PEOPAYGO RANKS NO. 1809 ON THE INC. 5000 LIST

PEOPayGo also secured the No. 75 Industry ranking for Human Resources.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PEOPayGo , a provider of payroll, HR, and workers' compensation solutions, has secured a spot on Inc. Magazine's prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 1809. This recognition underscores the company's growth trajectory and commitment to simplifying small business management.Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list is a highly anticipated ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and PEOPayGo's inclusion among these esteemed companies is a positive sign for the company. PEOPayGo's No. 1809 ranking on the Inc. 5000 list speaks for continuous growth over the past three years. This accomplishment reflects improved position for the company in the future.In addition to its overall ranking, PEOPayGo has secured the No. 75 Industry Ranking for Human Resources. This recognition showcases the company's commitment to delivering comparatively good HR solutions to businesses of all sizes. This would help PEOPayGo position itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking to streamline their HR operations.Another significant aspect of this achievement is its three-year growth rate of 309%. This significant growth indicates the company's focus on streamlining small business management through its comprehensive suite of services.Melanie Montenegro, President of PEOPayGo, emphasized the company's mission to empower business owners: "Our user-friendly InstaQuote tool makes it effortless to calculate workers' comp rates before making a purchase, putting the power of informed decisions in the hands of business owners."Oscar Montenegro, the Founder & C.E.O. of PEOPayGo, reiterated the company's commitment to simplifying small business management: "Our goal is to simplify the process of managing a small business by providing access to workers' compensation insurance, payroll, and HR management through our P.E.O. Instaquote program."PEOPayGo's growth and industry recognition highlight its commitment to assisting businesses by providing accessible and efficient payroll, HR, and workers' compensation management solutions.With all the mentioned achievements, along with its promising growth rate and industry ranking in Human Resources, the company is expected to keep offering top-tier services to its clients.For any media or commercial inquiries, users can visit

Oscar Montenegro

PEOPayGo



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok