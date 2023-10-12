Global BNP And Ntprobnp Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Comprehensive Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "BNP And NTproBNP Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive analysis of the BNP and NTproBNP market. According to TBRC's forecast, the BNP and NTproBNP market is predicted to reach $2.81 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

The growth of BNP and NTproBNP market is attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the BNP and NTproBNP market include Abbott Laboratories, Gentian Diagnostics ASA, Siemens AG, PerkinElmer Inc, Biomerieux SA, Quidel Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Emerging BNP And NTproBNP Market Trend

An emerging trend in the BNP and NTproBNP market is product innovation, with major companies introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

BNP And NTproBNP Market Segments

.By Type: BNP (Brain Natriuretic Peptide), NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro–B-Type Natriuretic Peptide)

.By Location Of Testing: Point Of Care Testing, Laboratory Testing

.By Application: Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Other Applications

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

BNP (Brain Natriuretic Peptide) and NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro–B-Type Natriuretic Peptide) tests are used to measure the amount of BNP or its prohormone NT-proBNP in the bloodstream, helping detect heart failure and other heart-related ailments. Elevated levels of BNP or NT-proBNP can indicate underlying heart disease and abnormalities in blood circulation.

BNP And NTproBNP Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The BNP And NTproBNP Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The BNP and NTproBNP market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

