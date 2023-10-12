Innovative Aging Services Leader Roger Myers Receives Award Of Honor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roger L. Myers, PVM President and CEO

Award to be Given at LeadingAge Annual Meeting + Expo in November

- Rev. Dr. Louis PruesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Roger Myers, President and CEO of Presbyterian Villages of Michigan (PVM ) will be celebrated for his innovation, leadership, and commitment to serving older adults during the LeadingAge Annual Meeting & EXPO at McCormick Place in Chicago, November 5-8 2023, when mission-driven service providers from around the country gather at one of the sector's most unique events, which is hosted by the association of nonprofit providers of aging services.Myers, who since 1992 has led PVM's growth from five communities in suburban Detroit to over 30 today, covering the full continuum of services throughout the state, is the recipient of the 2023 LeadingAge Award of Honor. After starting his career as a hospital administrator, an executive director job“changed his mind forever” and got him hooked on nonprofit aging services. Throughout his three-plus decades at PVM, the Michigan native has led with optimism and a“focus [that says] we're going to overcome the barriers, and we can't be stopped.” Details on Myers' career highlights at PVM, marked by an emphasis on partnership, a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, as well as service to the nonprofit sector, are available at:“The exemplary leadership of Roger Myers has guided PVM throughout triumphs and challenges over many decades. Because of his leadership and the team he has assembled PVM is well positioned for many more decades to come,” said Rev. Dr. Louis Prues, chair of PVM's board of directors.“Roger is a believer in connections. His ability to create and maintain partnerships has helped Presbyterian Villages of Michigan expand its presence dramatically over the past three decades. He leads by example and perseveres, maintaining an unwavering commitment to serving older adults,” said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, the association of nonprofit providers of aging services.“His actions and achievements exemplify the best in our sector. We congratulate him on this honor and thank him for all he does.”Myers and Smith Sloan were recently featured on the Caregiver's Best Friend podcast.

Lynn Alexander, Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer

Presbyterian Villages of Michigan

+1 248-281-2029

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube