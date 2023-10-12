(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/12/2023 - 9:55 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced high-grade silver drill results and the acquisition of new adjacent exploration permits at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. In the open-pit area to the east, reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole ZG-RC-C3-23-25 intercepted 480 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 17 meters ("m"), including 1,156 g/t Ag over 5.0m and ZG-RC-C3-23-36 intercepted 1,043 g/t Ag over 5.0m. In the Central Zone from the 1,975m level: hole TD28-23-1975-767 intercepted 1,706 g/t Ag over 7.2m, including 4,688 g/t Ag over 2.4m hole TD28-23-1975-770 intercepted 3,065 g/t Ag over 4.8m. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T.AYA are trading down $0.05 at $7.07.

