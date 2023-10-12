(MENAFN- Baystreet) Building Permits In Canada Rose 3.4% In August

















The value of building permits across Canada rose 3.4% to $11.9 billion in August, according to data from Statistics Canada.

The federal agency said that gains in the non-residential building sector offset modest declines in residential construction during the month.

The monthly value of non-residential permits rose nearly 15% to $5 billion in August. The increase was largely due to permits being issued for hospital renovations in Toronto and North Vancouver, as well as for a new university building that's being built in Kelowna, British Columbia.

On the residential side, the value of building permits declined 3.7% to $6.8 billion in August as the value for permits of multi-unit construction dropped nearly 10% to $3.9 billion.

Permits issued to build single-family homes throughout Canada rose 5.5% to $2.9 billion in August, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase in that sector, said StatsCan.

On a constant dollar basis, the value of building permits in Canada rose 4.3% in August.





















MENAFN12102023000212011056ID1107232675