Building Permits In Canada Rose 3.4% In August
The value of building permits across Canada rose 3.4% to $11.9 billion in August, according to data from Statistics Canada.
The federal agency said that gains in the non-residential building sector offset modest declines in residential construction during the month.
The monthly value of non-residential permits rose nearly 15% to $5 billion in August. The increase was largely due to permits being issued for hospital renovations in Toronto and North Vancouver, as well as for a new university building that's being built in Kelowna, British Columbia.
On the residential side, the value of building permits declined 3.7% to $6.8 billion in August as the value for permits of multi-unit construction dropped nearly 10% to $3.9 billion.
Permits issued to build single-family homes throughout Canada rose 5.5% to $2.9 billion in August, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase in that sector, said StatsCan.
On a constant dollar basis, the value of building permits in Canada rose 4.3% in August.
