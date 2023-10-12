(MENAFN- Baystreet) Expion360 Gains on Renewable Energy Products Link

Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) noticed its shares grow higher Thursday, as the industry leader in lithium-ion phosphate (LiFePO4) battery power storage solutions, has partnered with Renewable Energy Products Manufacturing Corp. (REPM), a pioneer in sustainable home and commercial solar technology and installations, to offer Expion360's new home and commercial e360TM solar power storage solutions to REPM's customers. The offering will begin with the launch of a pilot program, with installations expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

Following the pilot program, the Expion360 energy storage solution will be made available to REPM's expanding installation pipeline of thousands of solar-powered homes and businesses across the U.S. The transformative energy storage solution is anticipated to introduce new levels of optimized efficiency and sustainability, and enable home and business owners to benefit from having their own 'micro-grid' of stored energy.

"The launch of this pilot program is an important first step in introducing our new and innovative solutions for the renewable energy space," stated Expion360 CEO Brian Schaffner. "We anticipate that our collaboration with REPM, a clear leader in the field, will enable us to deliver energy storage solutions with leading-edge technology and further our mission of creating a sustainable future. We believe the combination of our latest, most advanced Li-ion battery technology with REPM's solar energy expertise will deliver reliable, high-energy, eco-friendly power solutions to communities across the U.S."

XPON shares added 38 cents, or 7.9%, to $5.13.

