EU Pres. Urges Aid Access To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- President of the European Council Charles Michel Thursday said basic supplies must reach the most vulnerable in Gaza.

"Universal values and human dignity. Always and everywhere. International law and international humanitarian law must be respected. Basic supplies must reach the most vulnerable," he said on the social media X today.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Refugee Council called for humanitarian corridors and pauses to be immediately introduced, to allow the safe passage of humanitarian personnel and relief supplies into Gaza.

"We call on the international community to urgently insist on humanitarian access and civilian protection," its Secretary General Jan Egeland said in a statement, in Oslo, today.

"I have written to foreign ministers around the world, calling on them to immediately secure humanitarian pauses and corridors to save lives. Aid workers cannot do their jobs while bombs are falling everywhere. We are urgently calling on the US, EU, and Arab states to step up support in order to better protect civilian life and end the mass displacement of families," he added. (end)

