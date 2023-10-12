Israel tries to wipe off major amount of Gaza's population

(MENAFN) A major amount of Gaza's population is being "wiped off," the UN reporter for Palestinian lands declared on Thursday, as the obstructed towns is still dealing with strong Israeli attacks and bombing.



"What's happening is that a significant part of the Palestinian population in Gaza is being wiped off. Not differently from what has happened before in ... but with increased ferocity," Francesca Albanese, the UN's special journalist on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, informed a Turkish news agency in a video meeting.



Albanese also delivered his remarks on a verdict by Israel previously this week to stop Gaza's provision of water, power, food, as well as other essential services, highlighting that hungering an embattled population and denying them of basics was a war crime.



"If it's intentional and, in the context of a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population, it also constitutes a crime against humanity," she continued.



Albanese emphasized that citizen Israeli captives detained by Hamas in Gaza also should be freed and that their prolonged captivity was "absolutely unjustified."



"And I also want to say that by carpet bombing the Gaza Strip, Israel is also endangering its own civilian population which is held captive by Hamas in Gaza," she stated.

