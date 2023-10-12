UNIFIL: We Are Working Around The Clock To Ensure No Escalation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, October 12 (Petra) -- The Commander-in-Chief of the International Forces operating in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), General Aroldo Lazaro, said, "Despite the disturbing events of recent days, the situation in the UNIFIL area of operations remains stable, but fragile.""Fortunately, the exchange of fire on both sides of the border between Lebanon and Israel did not escalate into a conflict," Lazaro explained Thursday.Lazaro stated, "Our peacekeepers are carrying out their tasks from their positions in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces. We have increased patrols and other activities to maintain stability, and we are actively working with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to calm the situation and avoid misunderstandings."