Unlock The Mysteries Of Tombs Of Fortune P2E RPG Game: Exclusive Launch Details Revealed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This immersive and captivating project is set to redefine the NFT gaming landscape, offering enthusiasts an opportunity to embark on a thrilling journey through history.







Whitelist Minting: A Chance to Dive In Early

For those eager to secure their place in this epic adventure, "Tombs of Fortune" offers a limited-time whitelist minting opportunity. Participants can mint up to 3 NFTs each at the exclusive WL price of $30 per NFT. The window of opportunity opens on Friday October 20th, at 4 pm UTC, offering a unique chance to be among the first to explore this digital treasure trove.

But here's the twist - you'll need to act fast! The WL minting period lasts only one hour, ensuring that only the swiftest adventurers claim their spot.

Public Minting: Unleash Your Inner Explorer

For those who miss the whitelist minting or wish to expand their collection further, "Tombs of Fortune" offers public minting at $40 per NFT, allowing for transactions of up to 10 NFTs at a time. This phase will remain open for a 24-hour window, giving collectors ample time to secure their prized NFTs.

Excitement builds as the launch of the game is set to commence just 12 hours after the conclusion of the public minting phase, provided the 24-hour timespan is reached.

Community-Powered Growth

"Tombs of Fortune" is not just a game; it's a community-driven project. In the spirit of collaboration, if the public minting falls short of 800 NFTs, the project may consider refunding or encouraging the community to redirect their efforts towards marketing initiatives.

A Rich Gameplay Experience Awaits

Upon launch, "Tombs of Fortune" will offer a plethora of engaging features, including staking, a shop for acquiring gear, and a treasure system where you can stake $TOMBS tokens to earn other valuable assets.

Quests will become available the day after launch, and while they may be initially validated manually, they promise to add an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay experience.

Share in the Rewards:

"Tombs of Fortune" takes community engagement to the next level by offering 10% of total game revenue back to holders. Early birds receive 7% of this share, while all holders receive 3%. With each NFT representing a share of the revenue, the more NFTs owned, the greater the share of the 10% reward. With 5000 NFTs available, there are ample opportunities to get in on the action.

Continuous Innovation:

"Tombs of Fortune" promises continuous updates every two weeks, introducing new quests, dungeons, lore, adjustments, and exciting features. Additionally, a major update is scheduled every 1-2 months, bringing substantial changes to the game, including expansions to the map and groundbreaking new features.

Investing Back Into the Community:

The project commits to a buyback of tokens and NFTs on the secondary market, reinvesting a portion of the game's revenue directly into the player economy. Tokens purchased will be burned, and NFTs acquired will either be resold at a higher price to ensure a high and stable floor price or given away to deserving members of the community.

Building an Ecosystem:

"Tombs of Fortune" has a grand vision to create a thriving ecosystem, connecting with other projects and building bridges between them. This commitment ensures a vibrant and interconnected digital universe.

About "Tombs of Fortune"



"Tombs of Fortune" is an upcoming NFT collection and play-to-earn game that takes you on a journey through ancient tombs to uncover hidden treasures. With unique gameplay features and stunning artwork, "Tombs of Fortune" offers both collectors and gamers an exciting and rewarding experience. Join us in our Discord community for updates and discussions about the project.



Website I Discord I Twitter



Blockchain Wire





Tags Blockchain Cryptocurrency GameFi Blockchain Wire Related Links