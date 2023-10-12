Ammonia Market Overview: CAGR Of 5.3% Trends And US$ 105.10 Billion By 2030 Forecasts-BY PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ammonia a colorless irritating gas highly soluble in water with sharp suffocating odor occurs naturally throughout the surroundings in the air, soil and water and in plants and animals, as well as human being. Growing agricultural sector across globe coupled with rising demand for ammonium nitrate fertilizers has become major contribution in target market growth. Further, use of ammonia as a raw material for the preparation of nitric acid which is used in the formation of plastics and fertilizers is another factor that is helping to flourish the target market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for organic fertilizers in various countries across globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in Ammonia market growth over the forecast period. Key Highlights: In October 2022, KBR launched new 'Ammonia 10,000' with MTPD blue and green. The new launched product is developed to meet rising global sustainable energy and fertilizer demand from agricultural sector. Analyst View:

Growing need for ammonia from fertilizer-company has given positive impact on target market growth. The use of ammonia as a refrigerant gas for purification of water supplies and in manufacturing textiles, plastics, pesticides, explosives, dyes and other chemicals is likely to propel Ammonia market growth. Detailed Segmentation: Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Product - Liquid, Gas, Powder

By Application – Fertilizers, Refrigerants, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Others

Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The key players operating in the ammonia market are

The key players operating in the ammonia market are



BASF SE

Agrium, Inc.

Koch

Nitrogen Company

CF Industries, Inc.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Inc.

Rashtriya

Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.

Shandong Lianmeng Chem Group

Koch Industries, Inc. EuroChem Group AG

Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers:



Green Ammonia Production: The growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices is driving the production of green ammonia, which is made using renewable energy sources. This trend offers opportunities for reducing the carbon footprint of ammonia production.

Hydrogen Economy Integration: Ammonia is gaining attention as a carrier for hydrogen, which can be used in fuel cells and as an energy storage medium. This integration presents new prospects for the ammonia market, especially in the context of the emerging hydrogen economy. Ammonia as a Sustainable Fertilizer: The agriculture industry is increasingly looking for sustainable and efficient fertilizers. Ammonia is a vital component in this sector, and innovations in its application methods and formulations can lead to growth opportunities.

