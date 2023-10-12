Face Care Cosmetics Market Size, Industry Growth Rate, And Projections For 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global face care cosmetics market size is expected to grow rapidly because of the increasing cases of skin disorders globally. An unhealthy consumer lifestyle and sedentary lifestyles are expected to bolster market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its report titled " Face Care Cosmetics Market, 2023-2030. "
The rising cases of skin disorders globally can fuel the demand for face care cosmetics. The evolving buyer preference and increasing spending capacity can improve the product's sales. The adoption of online retail and the availability of a variety of cosmetics lead to the rising adoption of the product. Further, the sedentary lifestyles of consumers and unhealthy diets lead to several skin disorders such as pimples, acne, and others. Face care cosmetics cure the skin efficiently and enhance the healing process. Rising cases of allergies because of an unhealthy diet lead to the increasing adoption of face care cosmetics. As per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, approximately 50 million people in America suffer from several allergies. Therefore, these factors can enhance the growth of the industry in the upcoming years.
Get a Sample Research PDF:
Face Care Cosmetics Market Worldwide Key Players:
Unilever PLC The Procter & Gamble Company C. Johnson & Son Clorox Company L'Oréal S.A. Estee Lauder Company
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Base Year
| 2022
| Historical Year
| 2019 – 2021
| Forecast Year
| 2023 – 2030
| Segments Covered
| By End-Use and Regional
| Forecast Units
| Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
| Quantitative Units
| Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030
| Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World
| Companies Covered
| Unilever PLC, The Procter & Gamble Company, C. Johnson & Son Clorox Company, L'Oréal S.A., Estee Lauder Company
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:
Highlights of the Report
This report highlights the top segments and the recent trends. It comprehensively discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the global market and the driving and restraining factors. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies devised by the major players.
Drivers and Restraints
Prevalence of Sunlight Disorders to Boost Market Growth
Face care cosmetics are extensively used to cure skin disorders caused by ultraviolet UV exposure. Cosmetics products cure moles, wrinkles, cuts, burns, vehicle accidents, and sunburn disorders and effectively nourish the skin. The increasing popularity of the benefits provided by the product is expected to propel market growth. Manufacturers use natural ingredients to enhance their product quality and attract consumers. The rising popularity of anti-aging creams among the geriatric population enhances the product's sales drastically. As per the United Nations statistics on World Population Ageing, in 2019, approximately 703 million people aged 65 years or more. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the face care cosmetics market growth.
However, the allergies associated with certain skin types are estimated to hamper the market growth.
Impact of COVID-19
Increasing Demand from the Cosmetic Sector to Foster Market Growth
This market is expected to grow positively during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising demand for advanced skincare products. The presence of several skin disorders can enhance the demand for face care cosmetics. The production activities of cosmetics are in full swing due to rising spending capacity and evolving lifestyles. The adoption of online retail enables manufacturers to simplify consumer's shopping experience and improve product sales. These factors are estimated to facilitate market growth during the pandemic.
Segments
By Product Type
Cleanser Skin-Whitening &Anti-Aging Facial Cream
By Material Use
By Sales Channel
Online Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket
By Geography
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)
Get a Quote Now:
Regional Insights
Rising Popularity for Fair Skin to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the face care cosmetics market share due to the rising popularity regarding fair skin. The rising awareness regarding perfect skin among the youth can enhance the demand for face care cosmetics. For example, In South Korea, K-Pop culture and its influence are expected to raise the demand for advanced cosmetic products. Therefore, these factors can propel market growth.
In Europe, evolving fashion sense and rising per-capita income are anticipated to enhance the demand for face care cosmetics. As per the data published by Cosmetic Europe, the sales of personal care and cosmetic products are expected to reach USD 93.55 billion in Germany. In addition, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of face care cosmetics can enhance market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Companies to Launch Innovative Products to Enhance Brand Image
The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to enhance their brand image. For example, Lonza announced its anti-aging product in April 2019. It provides a bioactive function to improve skin glow and improve skin quality. This strategy can enhance the company's brand image. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced production techniques can enhance their product quality, improve operational efficiency, reduce production and labor costs and enable companies to achieve their objective. Additionally, the adoption of expansion strategies would allow companies to increase their market reach.
Speak to Our Expert:
About Us:
Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US : +1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email :
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
Tags Face Care Cosmetics Market Face Care Cosmetics Face Care Cosmetics Industry Related Links
Turtle Food Market Size Yoga Mat Market Size Set-Top Box Market Size Smart Mask Market Size Travel Pillow Market Size Wall Bed Market Size Face Care Cosmetics Market Size Art & Craft Tools Market Size Car Air Fresheners Market Size Dishwashing Powder Market Size Mouthwash Market Electric Pasta Maker Market Computing Mouse Market Folded Wipes Market Gardening Pots Market Knife Market Lighter Market Nail Art Printer Market Rolled Wipes Market Smart Wheelchairs Market
MENAFN12102023004107003653ID1107232607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.