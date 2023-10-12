Face Care Cosmetics Market Size, Industry Growth Rate, And Projections For 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global face care cosmetics market size is expected to grow rapidly because of the increasing cases of skin disorders globally. An unhealthy consumer lifestyle and sedentary lifestyles are expected to bolster market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its report titled " Face Care Cosmetics Market, 2023-2030. " The rising cases of skin disorders globally can fuel the demand for face care cosmetics. The evolving buyer preference and increasing spending capacity can improve the product's sales. The adoption of online retail and the availability of a variety of cosmetics lead to the rising adoption of the product. Further, the sedentary lifestyles of consumers and unhealthy diets lead to several skin disorders such as pimples, acne, and others. Face care cosmetics cure the skin efficiently and enhance the healing process. Rising cases of allergies because of an unhealthy diet lead to the increasing adoption of face care cosmetics. As per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, approximately 50 million people in America suffer from several allergies. Therefore, these factors can enhance the growth of the industry in the upcoming years. Get a Sample Research PDF: Face Care Cosmetics Market Worldwide Key Players:

Unilever PLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

C. Johnson & Son Clorox Company

L'Oréal S.A. Estee Lauder Company Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Companies Covered Unilever PLC, The Procter & Gamble Company, C. Johnson & Son Clorox Company, L'Oréal S.A., Estee Lauder Company

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

Highlights of the Report

This report highlights the top segments and the recent trends. It comprehensively discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the global market and the driving and restraining factors. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies devised by the major players.

Drivers and Restraints

Prevalence of Sunlight Disorders to Boost Market Growth

Face care cosmetics are extensively used to cure skin disorders caused by ultraviolet UV exposure. Cosmetics products cure moles, wrinkles, cuts, burns, vehicle accidents, and sunburn disorders and effectively nourish the skin. The increasing popularity of the benefits provided by the product is expected to propel market growth. Manufacturers use natural ingredients to enhance their product quality and attract consumers. The rising popularity of anti-aging creams among the geriatric population enhances the product's sales drastically. As per the United Nations statistics on World Population Ageing, in 2019, approximately 703 million people aged 65 years or more. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the face care cosmetics market growth.

However, the allergies associated with certain skin types are estimated to hamper the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

Increasing Demand from the Cosmetic Sector to Foster Market Growth

This market is expected to grow positively during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising demand for advanced skincare products. The presence of several skin disorders can enhance the demand for face care cosmetics. The production activities of cosmetics are in full swing due to rising spending capacity and evolving lifestyles. The adoption of online retail enables manufacturers to simplify consumer's shopping experience and improve product sales. These factors are estimated to facilitate market growth during the pandemic.

Segments

By Product Type



Cleanser

Skin-Whitening &Anti-Aging Facial Cream

By Material Use



Natural Synthetic

By Sales Channel



Online Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket

By Geography



North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

Get a Quote Now:

Regional Insights

Rising Popularity for Fair Skin to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the face care cosmetics market share due to the rising popularity regarding fair skin. The rising awareness regarding perfect skin among the youth can enhance the demand for face care cosmetics. For example, In South Korea, K-Pop culture and its influence are expected to raise the demand for advanced cosmetic products. Therefore, these factors can propel market growth.

In Europe, evolving fashion sense and rising per-capita income are anticipated to enhance the demand for face care cosmetics. As per the data published by Cosmetic Europe, the sales of personal care and cosmetic products are expected to reach USD 93.55 billion in Germany. In addition, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of face care cosmetics can enhance market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Launch Innovative Products to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to enhance their brand image. For example, Lonza announced its anti-aging product in April 2019. It provides a bioactive function to improve skin glow and improve skin quality. This strategy can enhance the company's brand image. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced production techniques can enhance their product quality, improve operational efficiency, reduce production and labor costs and enable companies to achieve their objective. Additionally, the adoption of expansion strategies would allow companies to increase their market reach.

Speak to Our Expert:

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



Turtle Food Market Size

Yoga Mat Market Size

Set-Top Box Market Size

Smart Mask Market Size

Travel Pillow Market Size

Wall Bed Market Size

Face Care Cosmetics Market Size

Art & Craft Tools Market Size

Car Air Fresheners Market Size

Dishwashing Powder Market Size

Mouthwash Market

Electric Pasta Maker Market

Computing Mouse Market

Folded Wipes Market

Gardening Pots Market

Knife Market

Lighter Market

Nail Art Printer Market

Rolled Wipes Market Smart Wheelchairs Market





Tags Face Care Cosmetics Market Face Care Cosmetics Face Care Cosmetics Industry Related Links