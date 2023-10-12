(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trademark Registration Scheme

EU Companies Eligible for 1000€ from SME Fund 2023 until December 8, 2023

TALLINN, ESTONIA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SME FUND 2023 Grant Program Deadline: December 8, 2023European enterprises, including SMEs, have a final opportunity to secure their brand identity. The SME Fund 2023 is offering a unique Trademark Voucher worth 1000 EUR for trademark registration in the EU or a local country. This limited-time grant program is designed to protect and preserve intellectual property rights. Read on to discover how businesses can take advantage of this exceptional opportunity.Essential Details: Trademark ProtectionUpon receiving the voucher, businesses can proceed to register their trademark either locally or across the EU. This is the stage where they decide on the type of trademark protection needed-whether it's a wordmark or a design. Businesses can also opt to protect their trademark exclusively within their home country or extend it to cover the entire EU zone.A notable benefit of this grant is the ability to reduce state fees by 75%. Moreover, it permits multiple trademark filings, making it cost-effective for businesses seeking to safeguard their intellectual property.The Significance of IP ProtectionIn today's digital era, protecting intellectual property is essential. It offers legal safeguards against the unauthorized use or replication of unique ideas, products, or services. The SME Fund can protect a range of assets, including trademarks, designs, patents, and plant varieties.Eligibility: SME FUND 2023 GrantThe SME Fund is open to SMEs established in the European Union, for example, company in Estonia or Germany.Applications can be submitted by business owners, employees, or authorized external representatives acting on their behalf. Grant disbursements are made directly to the SME's bank account.Time is Running OutThe SME Fund 2023 program's deadline is rapidly approaching. Eesti Consulting is here to assist businesses in applying for a trademark grant. Don't miss this unique opportunity to secure your brand's integrity and ensure legal protection. The program closes on December 8, 2023.

