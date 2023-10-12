Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab: A Haven Of Healing In Newport Beach, Orange County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County

- Kathy Tunney

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab , a renowned addiction and eating disorder treatment center, is transforming lives in the picturesque city of Newport Beach, California, with its world-class amenities and premier programs designed to achieve long-term recovery.

Nestled at 1601 West Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663 , Ocean Recovery stands as a beacon of hope in Orange County, offering top-notch care for individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction as well as eating disorders. Located on the stunning Orange County Pacific coastline, the center's serene surroundings provide an ideal backdrop for healing.

Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab is dedicated to delivering a comprehensive and luxurious treatment experience, prioritizing the well-being and comfort of each individual under its care. The center's program is designed to address the unique needs of clients seeking recovery from addiction and eating disorders.

We believe in the transformative power of recovery, and at Ocean Recovery, our mission is to provide the highest quality care to those who are suffering, says Kathy Tunney, Owner/Founder at Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab. We understand that each journey to recovery is unique, and our team is here to guide and support our clients every step of the way.

Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab operates around the clock, reflecting its unwavering commitment to providing assistance and support whenever it is needed most. The center's dedication to excellence and holistic care has positioned it as a trusted resource for those seeking help in Orange County.

For more information about Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab and the premier programs they offer, please visit their website at .



