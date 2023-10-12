Rebecca Lynn Photography Supports DVS Of Benton And Franklin Counties With Generous Donations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rebecca Lynn Photography proudly announces its philanthropic initiative in support of Domestic Violence Services (DVS) in Benton and Franklin Counties.

PASCO, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rebecca Lynn Photography, a reputable photography studio serving the Tri-Cities Washington area, demonstrates its commitment to giving back to the community. The studio is pleased to announce its contribution to Domestic Violence Services (DVS) of Benton and Franklin Counties through a series of generous donations aimed at making a positive impact on the lives of survivors.Rebecca Lynn Photography's contributions to DVS include a significant portion of funds aimed at assisting the organization in its mission to provide essential services to survivors of domestic violence. Additionally, the studio has participated in two silent auctions, offering complimentary boudoir photography sessions as prizes."We believe in the power of photography to boost self-confidence and empower women," said Rebecca Lynn, the owner of Rebecca Lynn Photography. "Our collaboration with DVS aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift and support those in need."Ms. Lynn continued: "For me, It's not just about capturing stunning images, it's more about helping people rediscover their self-worth," She added: "We hope that our contributions can bring a ray of positivity to the lives of survivors and inspire others to lend a helping hand in any way they can."About: Founded by Rebecca Lynn in 2022, Rebecca Lynn Photography is the Tri-Cities, Washington area's premier luxury boudoir and portrait photography boutique, serving the communities of Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, and other parts of Benton County and Franklin County. The studio is renowned for its commitment to capturing the beauty and confidence of women through artistic and empowering photography experiences.

Rebecca Lynn

Rebecca Lynn Photography

+1 509-792-3526

email us here