Mexico rejects US demand for migrant processing organizations

(MENAFN) During his press conference on Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that Mexico has rebuffed a request from the United States to establish local processing centers for migrants. He indicated that this matter will be a focal point of discussion at an upcoming summit of Latin American leaders scheduled to take place in the Mexican state of Chiapas on October 22.



President Lopez Obrador elucidated that the United States has established similar processing sites in specific countries as a means to regulate migration and enhance security. However, when Washington proposed the creation of such centers in Mexico for the issuance of temporary visas, the proposition was met with refusal. The Mexican leader emphasized the importance of engaging in discussions with fellow presidents before making any decisions on the matter.



Expressing Mexico's standpoint, President Lopez Obrador articulated a clear reluctance to establish facilities within the country for migrants to await the issuance of temporary United States visas. He emphasized the preference for addressing the issue at its source, focusing efforts on regions from which migrants originate. The objective is to create conditions that obviate the need for migrants to journey to Mexico in the first place.



This response underscores Mexico's commitment to exploring alternative strategies to address migration challenges while safeguarding its own interests. By advocating for initiatives aimed at stemming migration at its source, the Mexican government aims to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable solution to the complex issue of human mobility across the Americas.



