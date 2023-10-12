Palestinian Authority voices worries over possible increase in violence

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry has issued a warning regarding the possibility of witnessing what they describe as "manifestations of genocide" amid the Israeli response to Hamas' recent incursion. This statement follows the militant group's deadly raid into southern Israel, which prompted heightened tensions in the region. In a statement released on Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority detailed the endeavors of Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and the diplomatic corps in their pursuit to garner international backing for the Palestinian cause. Their efforts aim to shed light on what they perceive as "crimes of the occupation and manifestations of genocide" inflicted upon their people residing in the Gaza Strip.



In the aftermath of the Hamas incursion, the ministry expressed its determination to thwart potential endeavors by Israel to leverage international support for what they view as an attempt to "invade the Gaza Strip" and undermine the broader Palestinian cause. They assert that such actions would only exacerbate an already volatile situation in the region. The Palestinian Authority aims to safeguard the interests and well-being of their citizens amidst escalating tensions.



During the recent incursion, Hamas executed a strategic maneuver that overwhelmed Israeli defenses along the Gaza border. Hundreds of Hamas fighters breached the border wall, launching attacks on numerous military bases and civilian settlements in southern Israel. This incursion resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries among Israelis, with scores taken as hostages. The repercussions of this event have reverberated through the region, prompting a call for international attention and intervention to prevent further escalation.



The Palestinian Authority's statement underscores their commitment to shedding light on what they perceive as an urgent humanitarian crisis, urging the international community to act in the interest of peace and stability. Their plea for intervention and support is a reflection of the complex dynamics and deeply entrenched geopolitical challenges that persist in the Middle East.



