Prime Minister Meets Chairman Of Munich Security Conference

Berlin: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his residence in Berlin on Thursday with Chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) HE Christoph Heusgen.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Board of Directors of the Munich Security Conference, and aspects of their development.
