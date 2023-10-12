Amir Meets German Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Thursday at His Highness residency in Berlin with HE Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock and her accompanying delegation.

The meeting dealt with discussing the relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop them, especially those related to the developments in the Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.