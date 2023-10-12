QAIA Welcomes 841K Passenger In September

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) - The Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 841,006 passengers in September 2023, marking a growth of 20.8 percent from the same month in 2022.The airport also saw 6,760 movements, which is an increase of 20.4 percent, according to the Airport International Group (AIG).The AIG stated on Thursday that the airport had handled 6,109 tons of air cargo traffic, representing a growth of 9.9 percent compared to the same period last year.From January to September 2023, the QAIA saw a 24.4% increase in passenger traffic, totaling 7,255,782 passengers.The airport registered 60,170 aircraft movements, reflecting a 16.9% increase, and handled 48,457 tons of cargo, up 5.5% from the January-September period in 2022.CEO Nicolas Claude said the Group aims to restore pre-pandemic air traffic in collaboration with sector partnerships.