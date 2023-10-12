Minister Credits GEA For Supplying Labor Market With Trained Personnel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh commended the German Energy Academy (GEA) in Jordan for its role in training individuals, helping them acquire essential skills, and supporting their entry into the job market to contribute to the ongoing energy transition process.During an inspection visit to GEA on Thursday, Kharabsheh emphasized the Ministry's commitment to developing the skills of workers in the energy sector through GEA's training programs, which are designed to meet the local market's needs and align with national plans. He further mentioned that the Ministry is preparing to launch a green hydrogen strategy soon.He appreciated the German government's support for Jordan in the energy sector and stressed the importance of continuing this partnership, of which Jordan is "proud of its outcomes and achievements."German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke emphasized the strong diplomatic energy relations and successful cooperation in the field of renewable energy between Jordan and Germany, considering both countries as pioneers in their respective regions and have ambitious goals for renewable energy."We had the opportunity to visit the GEA this morning, a place where knowledge of the green energy transition is being developed, and where we had inspiring exchanges with the students," added Moltke.Kharabsheh toured the headquarters of the academy, which offers various perspectives on the transformation of energy systems and provides insight into the global conversation on energy transformation, as viewed by governments, society, the private sector, and the scientific and academic community.