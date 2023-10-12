Obaidat Voted Second Deputy Speaker Of Lower House

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Member of Parliament Yahya Obaidat was voted Second Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, after obtaining 69 votes.Obaidat was going up against MP Haitham Zayadin, who received 47 votes, during a Lower House session held on Thursday.

