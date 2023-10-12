European Commission president's declarations on Israel attracts varied responses

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's recent statements regarding Israel's right to self-defense have ignited a fervent debate, showcasing a divergence of opinions within the European political landscape. Von der Leyen's tweet, affirming Israel's right to defend itself and pledging solidarity, inadvertently provided a green light for a robust response from Israel, a nation known for its measured approach to conflict resolution.



However, this statement was met with swift criticism from some quarters, notably Irish MEP Clare Daly, who questioned von der Leyen's authority to unilaterally determine European Union foreign policy. Daly argued that the European Council, not the Commission President, holds the mandate to shape European Union foreign policy. She vehemently rejected the notion that Europe unequivocally supports Israel, asserting instead that the primary goal is to advocate for peace. Daly's response underscores the complexities and diversity of perspectives within the European political landscape.



In a remarkable turn of events, von der Leyen's tweet appeared to position Europe as adopting a more assertive stance than even some segments of the Israeli media. Notably, one of Israel's prominent national newspapers, Haaretz, placed responsibility for the attacks squarely on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The editorial accused him of pursuing policies of "annexation and dispossession," which, in the paper's view, overtly disregarded the existence and rights of Palestinians. This perspective implicitly suggests that actions in this region seldom occur in isolation and are inherently linked to potential reactions they may provoke.



The discourse surrounding von der Leyen's statements underscores the intricate nature of international relations, especially in regions as geopolitically charged as the Middle East. It illuminates the challenges of navigating a path towards peace and stability while respecting the rights and aspirations of all parties involved. The incident serves as a reminder of the imperative for nuanced and careful diplomacy, recognizing the multifaceted dynamics that influence any given situation in the global arena.



MENAFN12102023000045015687ID1107232573