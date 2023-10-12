US declares extra USD200 million in army aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) During a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a new allocation of USD200 million in military aid for Ukraine as the nation continues to grapple with the conflict involving Russia. The announcement was made at a meeting held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was also in attendance. Secretary Austin expressed pride in revealing the latest security package, emphasizing its total value at USD200 million.



The newly unveiled aid package is set to encompass an array of military resources, including artillery and rocket ammunition, precision aerial munitions, anti-tank weaponry, equipment designed for countering drones, and AIM-9 munitions intended for the forthcoming air defense system that will soon be delivered to Ukraine. Although Secretary Austin did not elaborate on the specific air defense system in question, he did mention the AIM-9 Sidewinder missile, a short-range air-to-air missile with a history dating back to the late 1950s.



With this additional allocation, the cumulative military aid extended by the United States to Kiev since the commencement of the conflict with Russia in February 2022 now stands at approximately USD43.9 billion. This substantial commitment underscores the ongoing support and partnership between the United States and Ukraine in their collective efforts to address security challenges in the region.



The provision of this significant aid package reflects the United States' continued commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities and fortifying its position in the midst of geopolitical complexities. It signifies a concerted effort to empower Ukraine to navigate the evolving security landscape, while also contributing to broader stability in the region.



MENAFN12102023000045015687ID1107232571