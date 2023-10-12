Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size To Reach USD 8.27 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario (Market Estimates) The global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market size was USD 2.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. Advancements of various space programs and increase in number of satellite launches are some key factors fueling revenue growth of the global synthetic aperture radar market. Drivers: Improved surveillance activities Synthetic aperture radar instruments have several applications in surveillance activities. Multi-channel synthetic aperture radar instruments facilitate improved surveillance capabilities. This instrument offers high-resolution data, which helps in wide area surveillance in varying weather conditions. Furthermore, synthetic aperture radar does not depend on sunlight to accumulate surface data, and this feature enables synthetic aperture radar satellites to perform well in day and night. Restraints: High development cost High cost of synthetic aperture radar systems is expected to restraint market growth. Satellites equipped with synthetic aperture radar systems are required to install sensitive components, and therefore, development of these satellites is more expensive compared to conventional satellites. Furthermore, adoption of advanced remote sensors and radar modules increases development costs of synthetic aperture radar systems, which is hampering market growth. Click Here for In-Depth Insights: Download the Sample Report @ Growth Projections The global synthetic aperture radar market size is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. Rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) in defense and military sector is driving synthetic aperture radar market revenue growth. COVID-19 Direct Impact The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected synthetic aperture radar market growth. Global business shutdowns and lockdowns hampered manufacturing processes and transportation, which further disrupted supply chains. COVID-19 led to slowdown in investment activities, which also hampered growth of the synthetic aperture radar market. Current Trends and Innovations SENTINEL-1 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) instrument is a single C-band SAR that operates at 5.405 GHz center frequency. It has capacity to store 1410 Gb of data, and its antenna provides fast scanning. In addition, it has 520 Mbit/s X-band downlink capability. SENTINEL-1 performs in several ways, such as Strip Map (SM), Interferometric Wide (IW) swath, Extra Wide (EW) swath, and Wave Mode (WM). This instrument assists dual polarization, which is convenient for sea-ice applications, and covers classification. To seek a discount on this report, click on the link: Geographical Outlook Asia Pacific synthetic aperture radar market accounted major part in terms of revenue share in 2020. Increasing need to enhance border security and surveillance is market growth. Governments of developing countries in Middle East, Africa, and South America are increasingly investing in surveillance, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which is driving global synthetic aperture radar market growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2020 USD 2.44 Billion CAGR (2021–2032) 10.7% Size forecast to 2032 USD 8.27 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Component, platform, frequency band, application, mode, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Northern Private Capital, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A, and Saab AB. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global synthetic aperture radar market is fairly consolidated, with few large, small, and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient and advanced products in the global synthetic aperture radar market. Some major companies included in the global market report are:



Northern Private Capital, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Leonardo S.p.A Saab AB

Strategic Development

In September 2020, IMSAR LLC, and Primoco UAV SE successfully executed incorporation, and initial flight testing of NSP-7 Synthetic Aperture Radar on the Primoco One 150 UAV. NSP-7 is a small-size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C), multimode Ku band radar system. This radar works in various modes, such as Magnitude and Coherent Change Detection (MCD / CCD), Ground and Maritime Moving Target Indicator (GMTI / MMTI), and high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging. Furthermore, this NSP-7 system can work during day and night as well as in all weather conditions. In addition, it functions in low-visibility conditions caused by fog and smoke etc.

In January 2020, Advent International, which is a U.S.-based private equity investor, acquired Cobham PLC, which is a British aerospace manufacturing company, for USD 5.40 billion. London Stock Exchange delisted Cobham's shares after the transaction. This acquisition obtained approval from several countries such as France, the U.K., U.S., Australia, and Finland.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



Antenna segment is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to benefits such as increased signal strength, high gain, and reduced power wastage. Antenna acts as a transducer and aids in navigation and monitoring. In addition, increasing adoption of antennas for aircraft and spacecraft is fueling revenue growth of this segment. Defense segment revenue is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period. Synthetic aperture radar has capability to detect surface features and topographical features of surrounding terrain. It finds several applications in defense sector for monitoring battlefields and weapon guidance. In addition, rising investment in military and defense sectors is boosting growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic aperture radar market on the basis of component, platform, frequency band, application, mode, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Receiver



Transmitter

Antenna

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Airborne

Ground

Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



X Band



L Band



C Band



S Band



K, Ku, Ka Band



UHF / VHF Band

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Defense

Commercial

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



Multi-Mode

Single Mode

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest Of MEA

