Happiest Minds Is Among Top 50 India's Best Workplaces For Womentm 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 12, 2023: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it is recognized among Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for WomenTM 2023 list released by Great Place to Work®. This is the third consecutive year Happiest Minds is being acclaimed for its workplace culture and inclusivity. Last year, Happiest Minds was ranked 29 in India's Best Companies to Work.



The organization's excellence in 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie has led to this recognition. Every year, Great Place to Work® identifies India's Best Companies to Work For through an objective and rigorous workplace culture assessment process. Some of the lauded best people practices and initiatives of the organization included the childbirth program to welcome the arrival of a newborn to the Happiest Minds family and the Talent Acquisition Project Office set up to track, measure collate and analyze candidate, employee, and vendor data to make better hiring decisions.



Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds said, "Happiest Minds lays strong emphasis on its people being able to give their best, be it flexi hours, concern for women employees or the wellness and wellbeing framework. The recognition as 'Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2023' is a testament to the inclusive and supportive culture we have cultivated over the years. Achieving this milestone is the result of our collective dedication to promoting gender diversity and creating a safe and empowering work environment to all our female employees. Looking ahead, we are committed to maintaining and enhancing this positive workplace atmosphere."



"Our journey to the 'Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Women' award mirrors our deep commitment to facilitating an empowering and inclusive workplace, where women feel safe and secure. Moving forward, we intend to amplify our efforts in fostering happiness for all members of our organization, continually refine our practices and ensure that our workplace remains a place of positivity, support and growth for all", said Ram Mohan, Executive Board Member, Happiest Minds.



Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds said, "Being recognized among 'Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Women' has motivated us to strive for even greater heights. We plan to continue investing in professional development opportunities, mentorship and take further initiatives to help the women workforce feel empowered. We are eager to build on our success, foster innovation and champion women's advancement in our organization, making sure our company remains a beacon of equality and inclusivity."



Previously, Happiest Minds has been the bearer of multiple titles including Best WorkplacesTM in Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023, Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work for 2023, Top 10 India's Best WorkplacesTM in Health & Wellness 2021 and 2022, India's Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2022 (6 years in a row), Best Workplaces in AsiaTM 2022, Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2021 and 2022, India's Best Companies to Work for 2021 and 2022 and many more. Being accredited for workplace culture every consecutive year and the recent Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Women recognition is proof of the organization's ceaseless efforts of creating a culture of happiness, wellness, and inclusivity.



About Happiest Minds Technologies



Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EduTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI.A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.

