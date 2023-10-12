Iterum Therapeutics To Present Data At Idweek 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that three posters will be presented at the Infectious Disease Society of America's IDWeek 2023 conference taking place in Boston, MA from October 11-15, 2023.

Data to be presented at IDWeek 2023 include:

Presentation Title: Desirability of Outcome Ranking (DOOR): Application to a Phase 3 Registrational Trial Evaluating Sulopenem for Patients with Complicated Intra-abdominal Infection (cIAI)

Poster #: 2016

Presenter: Steven I. Aronin, MD

Time/Location: Saturday, October 14, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Presentation Title: Characterization of Sulopenem Pharmacokinetics-Pharmacodynamics Using a One-Compartment In Vitro Infection Model

Poster #: 2568

Presenter: Brian D. VanScoy, BS

Time/Location: Saturday, October 14, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Presentation Title: Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Evaluation of Sulopenem Using a Five-Day Hollow-Fiber In Vitro Infection Model

Poster #: 2569

Presenter: Brian D. VanScoy, BS

Time/Location: Saturday, October 14, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

These Posters will be made available on the Company's website on the“Publications: Posters & Presentations” page under the“Our Science” tab once the conference ends.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

