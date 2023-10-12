Global Low Cost Airlines Market Thrives As Passengers Embrace Affordable Point-To-Point Travel

The global low cost airlines market reached a size of $189.1 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Projections indicate that the market will reach $315.4 billion by 2028, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Low cost airlines, also known as budget airlines or no-frills carriers, offer affordable air travel options for short-haul flights with fewer amenities compared to conventional full-service airlines. These airlines have adopted several cost-efficient strategies, such as charging separately for services like food, beverages, early boarding, carry-on baggage, and car rental, to generate non-ticket revenues.

They also operate single-type aircraft with minimal equipment to reduce weight, acquisition, and maintenance costs while increasing fuel efficiency. Additionally, low cost airlines often use less congested secondary airports to reduce airport fees, air traffic congestion, delays, and ground time between flights.

Market Segmentation:

The global low cost airlines market is segmented based on purpose, distribution channel, and destination.

Purpose Segmentation:



Leisure Travel

VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives)

Business Travel Others

Distribution Channel Segmentation:



Online

Travel Agency Others

Destination Segmentation:



Domestic International

Regional Breakdown:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global low cost airlines market include Air Arabia PJSC, Alaska Airlines Inc., Capital A Berhad (Tune Group Sdn Bhd), easyJet plc, Go Airlines (Wadia Group), IndiGo, Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd (Qantas Airways Limited), Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Southwest Airlines Co., SpiceJet Limited, Spirit Airlines Inc., and WestJet Airlines Ltd.

