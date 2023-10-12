Nordlocker Introduces New Feature And Lowest Price

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLocker is introducing a new eagerly-awaited feature, "Request Files," which allows users to receive encrypted files in just a few simple steps while also lowering its price.



“The Request Files feature focuses on better customer experience while making no compromises on privacy and security. The product remains just as safe but significantly more functional and user-friendly,” says Aivaras Vencevicius, head of product for NordLocker.

Personal and business processes – secure and easy

A secure link can be created with a code and sent to anyone to upload files. The link has an expiration date to provide an extra layer of protection. In addition, the feature supports files of any type, and encryption algorithms secure data in transit and at rest every step of the way.

The new Request Files feature is available for NordLocker Business and Personal plan users, so encrypted upload requests make the personal and business processes more secure and easier.

“We always emphasize security and privacy, so with this new feature we expand our secure ecosystem for our users and allow them to collect files from anyone - the link receiver does not need an account to upload files,” says Vencevicius.

In addition, the new feature allows all parties to exchange sensitive documents via secure links in a more sustainable and cost-effective way, also ensuring that zero-knowledge encryption architecture allows only the intended recipient to know what's in the file.

Cost-effective encrypted cloud storage solution

In addition to the recent news, NordLocker has become one of the most cost-effective encrypted cloud storage solutions on the market compared to other available products and their per-100GB-per-month pricing (billed annually).

Vencevicius explains that many improvements introduced to NordLocker in recent months, such as migration to a new serverless architecture , have increased the platform's security and made it more affordable.

From now on, users will be able to take and instantly encrypt photos with the app, request encrypted files via a link, select the preferred file storage location (USA or EU), or safely share copies of encrypted files – all for a low price.

ABOUT NORDLOCKER

NordLocker is the world's first end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the world's most advanced VPN service providers. NordLocker is available for Windows and macOS, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. NordLocker protects files from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker .

More information:





Tags cyber crime cybersecurity business cloud storage encrypted cloud NordLocker IT security cyber month new feature encryption