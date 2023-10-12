Gobaplay's Single Swing Set Wins Parents' Picks Award For Elementary Kids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New backyard brand wins Best Product Award for its Single Swing Set

gobaplay is honored to receive the 2023 Parents' Picks Award in the Best Products for Elementary Kids Category.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A newly introduced brand that is a part of the same group that owns Springfree Trampoline, gobaplay was chosen by Parents' Picks Award for its Single Swing Set With Round Platform Swing.

Parents' Picks Awards is a highly respected source, with over 45 years of experience, that is trusted by parents and professionals seeking to find the best products for their children. Their process includes evaluating products based on an approval process with over 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement and quality, among others.

Hundreds of similar products are stringently reviewed throughout the world, making Parents' Picks Award winners unique in their respective categories.

“We couldn't be more honored to be chosen by Parents' Picks Award for recognition in the Best Products for Elementary Kids Category,” said Amy McIntee, Co-CEO of gobaplay.“We're a new brand, but this acknowledgment is a testament to our continuous commitment to create safe, stylish and satisfying playground equipment that produces joy and active play for all.”

The gobaplay Single Swing Set is a high-quality, contemporary swing set designed with dark overtones that contrast elegantly with the aesthetic of a backyard – making it a fashionable addition to any home.

You can purchase the Single Swing Set frame by itself or bundle it with the Round Platform Tree Swing or Double Platform Tree Swing.

gobaplay will be launching new backyard products in the months ahead – go to our gobaplay website and sign up for gobaplay's newsletter to be the first to know when a new product drops!

About gobaplayTM

At gobaplay, we are fueled by the joy and laughter of families at play. After all, goba stands for“go outside and be active.” Our story began over two decades ago when we invented the world's safest trampoline. Since then, we've expanded into other outdoor categories such as swing sets, yard and tree swings and backyard games. Safety is our foremost priority, and our products are made to spark joy and provide a space for children to thrive. To find out more about gobaplay products or to purchase online, visit our gobaplay website or call 1 877-586-7723.

About Parents' Picks Awards

Parents' Picks Awards is the leading site that showcases parent tested and kid approved. In order to be a Parents' Picks Award Winner, these products go through a rigorous approval process with over 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability, and creative thinking. We hope this site is helpful to you as you find products and services that will help your children live their best lives. We guarantee that each product or service listed on this site comes highly recommended by our team of parents, kids, and experts.

