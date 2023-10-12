Highlights From Construction Links Network - October 12, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

content sharing - construction links network

Peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design community

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.The top video is courtesy of Civil Mentors who take a look at the building of the Las Vegas $2.3 billion Sphere. This $2.3 billion project, developed by Madison Square Garden Entertainment, is the world's largest spherical structure, surpassing the previous record holder Avicii arena in Sweden. With a seating capacity of up to 18,000 people, the venue aims to host not only concerts but also award shows, product launches, and even Esports tournaments.More content shared this week:.ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 28.B2W Software Named a Top Construction Technology Firm for the Third Year by ABC's Construction Executive.Port Colborne is the most affordable area in Niagara Region.Lead like your children work here.How to Boost Construction Productivity with Data Organization.IAPMO Concludes 94th Annual Education and Business Conference.Strengthen office and field coordination with OpenSpace BIM+.What new Approaches Should Firms in the Construction Know About?.5 Factors Resulting in Increased Costs in Construction.How Telematics Helps Optimize Construction Equipment Efficiency.RAIC: Call for Submissions – 2024 Annual Awards.What is construction project management software?Join industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.AboutEstablished in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Arnie Gess

Construction Links Network

+1 403-589-4832

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube