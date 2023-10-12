Kyrgyzstan And Russia Ink Deals On Biological Security And Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 12. A series of
bilateral documents aimed at deepening interstate partnership were
signed in Bishkek, following the negotiations between President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Russia Vladimir Putin,
These agreements include a memorandum of understanding between
the Government of Russia and the Cabinet of Ministers of
Kyrgyzstan, focusing on matters related to biological security.
A protocol of intentions was signed between the Ministry of
Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and Moscow State University,
named after V. There was also an agreement between the
Russian Government and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
regarding the operational conditions of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic
University in Bishkek.
Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and
Environment entered into two memoranda of understanding - one with
the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan (in the field of forestry
development) and another with the Ministry of Natural Resources,
Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the country (for cooperation
in environmental protection and natural resource management).
There was also an agreement on cooperation between the Ministry
of Justice of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Justice of Russia,
along with a cooperation program between the Ministries of Justice
of Kyrgyzstan and Russia for the years 2023-2024.
During the negotiations in Bishkek, Presidents Sadyr Japarov and
Vladimir Putin agreed to increase the annual trade turnover between
the two countries to $5 billion. Last year, the trade turnover
reached nearly $3.5 billion, marking a 37 percent year-on-year
increase.
