Kyrgyzstan And Russia Ink Deals On Biological Security And Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 12. A series of bilateral documents aimed at deepening interstate partnership were signed in Bishkek, following the negotiations between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

These agreements include a memorandum of understanding between the Government of Russia and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, focusing on matters related to biological security.

A protocol of intentions was signed between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and Moscow State University, named after V. There was also an agreement between the Russian Government and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan regarding the operational conditions of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University in Bishkek.

Furthermore, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment entered into two memoranda of understanding - one with the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan (in the field of forestry development) and another with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the country (for cooperation in environmental protection and natural resource management).

There was also an agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Justice of Russia, along with a cooperation program between the Ministries of Justice of Kyrgyzstan and Russia for the years 2023-2024.

During the negotiations in Bishkek, Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin agreed to increase the annual trade turnover between the two countries to $5 billion. Last year, the trade turnover reached nearly $3.5 billion, marking a 37 percent year-on-year increase.