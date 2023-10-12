Azerbaijani Minister Highlights Diversification Of Energy Markets At Russian Energy Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan's
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov participated in the 6th Russian
Energy Week (REW) International Forum in Moscow, Trend reports.
During the meeting attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Alexander Novak, Shahbazov shared his views on the global oil and
gas market and Azerbaijan's gas supply priorities.
He mentioned that Azerbaijani gas is currently transported to
seven countries (Türkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Italy
and Romania).
"The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the 'Solidarity
Ring,' and other initiatives provide opportunities for expanding
the geography of gas deliveries. Coordinated actions and broad
cooperation are necessary," he noted.
Besides, he emphasized that Türkiye is an important partner for
Azerbaijan in its plans to enter new markets for the Azerbaijan's
gas supplies.
"The energy transition is a rather lengthy process that takes
into account energy security, economic affordability, and
ecological sustainability. To achieve a balanced energy system, the
need for continued investments in the oil and gas sector shouldn't
be questioned while simultaneously expanding the use of renewable
energy sources. Namely, the countries that ensure energy security
for themselves and their partners can implement the right and
rational energy transition policy," the minister added.
The REW forum will continue until October 13, 2023.
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107232533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.