Nar And NETTY To Award The Best Internet Projects Of The Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nar continues its cooperation with Netty to support initiatives
put forward in the field of information and communication
technologies in Azerbaijan. The Netty Jury annually awards
Azerbaijan's best IT projects and important web resources.
To participate in the competition, you can visit the website
netty and
submit your project in one of the nine following categories:
State and Electronic Society
Social Responsibility and Community
Business and Entrepreneurship
Finance and Banking
E-Trade and Commerce
Science, Education, and Innovation
Healthcare, Sports, and Tourism
Information and News
Culture and Creativity
Each nomination consists of three subcategories: websites,
applications, social channels, and pages. The deadline for
submitting applications for participation is November 30, 2023.
With the support of Nar, Netty the national Internet award, has
been promoting and rewarding various projects implemented in the
Azerbaijani segment of the global network for about 20 years. The
partnership with Netty is a logical continuation of Nar's corporate
social responsibility (CSR) projects aimed at developing the ICT
sector in Azerbaijan. You can find out more about Nar projects at
the link nar/projects .
Nar currently provides high-quality communication
services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading
mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty
Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a
customer-centric strategy, providing best-in-class service at an
affordable price.
