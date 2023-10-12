Azerbaijan Probes Into Disputes Over Card-To-Card Operations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan has discussed the resolution of disputes over Card-to-Card transactions, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), the discussions were held within the framework of an online meeting of the ABA's expert group on payment systems and digital banking.

In addition, the meeting discussed interbank tariffs for services applied to payment card transactions, the resolution of disputes arising from Card-to-Card payment transactions within Azerbaijan, and other ongoing projects.

ABA was founded by commercial banks in 1990. The main purpose of the ABA is to represent member organizations, support their needs for various types of business services, and coordinate their activities.

Currently, 24 banks and six non-banking organizations are members of the ABA.