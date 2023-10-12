Azerbaijan Probes Into Disputes Over Card-To-Card Operations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan has
discussed the resolution of disputes over Card-to-Card
transactions, Trend reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), the
discussions were held within the framework of an online meeting of
the ABA's expert group on payment systems and digital banking.
In addition, the meeting discussed interbank tariffs for
services applied to payment card transactions, the resolution of
disputes arising from Card-to-Card payment transactions within
Azerbaijan, and other ongoing projects.
ABA was founded by commercial banks in 1990. The main purpose of
the ABA is to represent member organizations, support their needs
for various types of business services, and coordinate their
activities.
Currently, 24 banks and six non-banking organizations are
members of the ABA.
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107232531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.