Azerbaijan Establishes Shelter For Vulnerable People In Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan has established a shelter for 30 people for vulnerable people in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Trend reports.

In the heart of Khankendi, a three-story structure with 30 bedrooms, a water supply, an electrical system, a kitchen, a bathroom, a rest room, and a laundry room has been set aside for this use. On October 10, 2023, residents started being admitted to the shelter when the building's cleaning and related equipment were finished.

They are provided with hot meals and snacks three times a day. The external security of the shelter is provided by the police.

To work in the shelter, 2 psychologists and 2 social workers were sent to Khankendi on September 30 this year, who assessed the primary needs and psychosocial condition of the residents. The assessed persons were visited in their places of residence, where they were also provided with information on the location of the shelter and the provision of food.

There are already 6 people accommodated in the shelter; 1 person has been referred for appropriate medical services; and a total of 11 people have already utilized the services of the shelter.

The inmates of the shelter are currently receiving social services from psychologists and social workers. Additionally dispatched to work in the shelter are cooks, technicians, etc.

It is not mandatory to be placed in the shelter. However, even those who don't wish to spend the night are still given three meals a day, the clothes they need, and social services.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross also stop by the shelter numerous times during the day to familiarize themselves with the circumstances and ask about the availability of food and social services.