Northern Cyprus To Develop Relations With Azerbaijan In All Spheres - President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. We will develop
our relations with Azerbaijan in all spheres, President of the
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference at Ercan Airport before flying to
Baku, Azerbaijan, to participate in events within the framework of
the Culture Days of Northern Cyprus.
"It is very important for us to develop interaction between the
two countries. We will develop our ties with Azerbaijan in all
spheres - education, culture, and economy," he said.
Ersin Tatar said he was traveling to Azerbaijan with a
delegation of 200 people, including businessmen, tourism
specialists, university representatives, and investors.
