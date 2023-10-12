Northern Cyprus To Develop Relations With Azerbaijan In All Spheres - President


10/12/2023 9:28:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. We will develop our relations with Azerbaijan in all spheres, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference at Ercan Airport before flying to Baku, Azerbaijan, to participate in events within the framework of the Culture Days of Northern Cyprus.

"It is very important for us to develop interaction between the two countries. We will develop our ties with Azerbaijan in all spheres - education, culture, and economy," he said.

Ersin Tatar said he was traveling to Azerbaijan with a delegation of 200 people, including businessmen, tourism specialists, university representatives, and investors.

