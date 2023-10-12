All Victims Of Missile Attack On Hroza Village Identified: 59 Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police identified all those killed – 59 people – in a Russian missile attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region.



"The Russians killed 59 people with a direct Iskander missile strike on the village of Hroza. All the victims are local residents. Pensioners, doctors, farmers, teachers, entrepreneurs. All of them are civilians. Entire families of several generations died," Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko posted on Telegram .

As the minister noted, 19 people were identified with the help of mobile DNA laboratories. For six days, police criminologists collected samples from relatives around the clock, drew up profiles and searched for matching fragments.

One of the killed, a 60-year-old man, was identified by experts on 20 body parts. Two more people were identified using personal items recovered from the homes of the victims as they had no direct relatives to compare DNA profiles with.

"Colossal and unprecedented work was carried out by the investigators and criminologists of the Kharkiv region police. This is also thanks to modern mobile DNA laboratories. Without them, the process of identifying such a large number of bodies and fragments would have taken about a year," Klymenko emphasized.

The minister noted that "it was important to establish the name of each killed person, preserve their memory and record all the victims of the Russian strike."

As reported, on October 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a shop and cafe in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region when a funeral repast was held there for a fallen serviceman.

The Security Service of Ukraine established the identities of the two traitors who spotted the missile attack on the cafe. The perpetrators turned out to be two local residents – brothers who sided with the invaders during the temporary occupation of the region.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine