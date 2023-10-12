Russians Massively Redeploying Infantry, Equipment To Avdiivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupation forces redeploy infantry and equipment to Avdiivka direction, massively use aviation to capture or encircle Avdiivka town.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the joint press center of the defense forces of Tavria direction, said this during the United News telethon.

"Now the enemy has thrown a lot of infantry and equipment precisely in Avdiivka direction. Our soldiers are actively decimating the enemy, destroying equipment massively. Currently, a slight decrease in the number of armored vehicles is already being recorded, but the enemy is moving forward, trying to advance with infantry. The enemy sees Avdiivka as an opportunity to gain a significant victory and turn the tide of hostilities. If, for example, at the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the enemy considered Avdiivka as something insignificant, then today the capture or encirclement of Avdiivka could be the utmost achievement for them at this stage. Therefore, the enemy actively uses aviation and continues active offensive actions," Shtupun said.

According to the spokesperson, the enemy launched one missile strike and 39 airstrikes, conducted 51 combat engagements and fired 930 artillery shells at the positions of the Defense Forces over the past day.

On October 10, Shtupun said that the Russian invaders had become more active in Tavria direction, the defense forces repelled 15 attacks only in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka.